Andrighetto notched two goals, including one on the power play, on five shots on a 5-0 win over the Blackhawks on Friday.

Andrighetto was returning after a three-game absence, and he wasted no time making an impact. The Swiss forward was probably relieved to find the back of the net. Due to a mix of injuries and poor play this is his first goal since December 23. He has eight on the season in 46 games.