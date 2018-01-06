Andrighetto (leg) won't play Saturday against the Wild.

Andrightetto already has a career-high 18 points and 80 shots on goal through 37 games this season, but he'll miss his third consecutive contest. After Saturday, though, the Avs have six days off, which should put him in good position to return for a Jan. 13 game against the Stars.

