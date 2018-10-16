Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Skates without contact
Andrighetto (lower body) skated in a no-contact jersey Tuesday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Andrighetto is still expected to miss the next four games, opening the door for rookie Sheldon Dries to gain more experience at the top level.
