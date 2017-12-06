Andrighetto failed to register a point for the ninth consecutive game during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo.

The slump follows an admirable offensive start for the winger, as Andrighetto recorded five goals, seven assists and six multi-point showings through the first 16 games of the season. However, he's been playing down the depth chart more of late and was even a healthy scratch Nov. 22. It's probably too early to write off Andrighetto entirely, but it's pretty obvious that without a scoring role, he'll struggle to generate offense.