Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Suffers lower-body injury
Andrighetto is week-to-week after sustaining a lower-body injury, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Andrighetto is facing his second significant stint on the sidelines, having missed the first six games of the season. The winger won't travel with the team for its upcoming two-game road trip and will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.
