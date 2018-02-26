Andrighetto (leg) skated Monday morning, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The Swiss winger has not played at all in 2018, but this is clearly a step in the right direction. Typically, once a player absorbs full contact and turns in a few practices, that's the clear indication that he's ready to rock. Fantasy owners depending on Andrighetto should keep tabs on him and also take note of when he's eventually lifted from injured reserve.