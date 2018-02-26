Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Takes to ice Monday
Andrighetto (leg) skated Monday morning, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The Swiss winger has not played at all in 2018, but this is clearly a step in the right direction. Typically, once a player absorbs full contact and turns in a few practices, that's the clear indication that he's ready to rock. Fantasy owners depending on Andrighetto should keep tabs on him and also take note of when he's eventually lifted from injured reserve.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Not traveling with team•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Resting again with injury•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Could return soon•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Moves to IR•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Out again Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Won't suit up against Ducks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...