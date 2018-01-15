Andrighetto (leg) will not be available for Monday's clash with Anaheim, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Andrighetto will miss his fifth straight game due to his leg ailment. Prior to getting hurt, the winger tallied one goals, three assists and 12 shots in his previous six contests. Two of the 24-year-old's points over that stretch came on the power play, where he is logging 2:45 of ice time for the season.