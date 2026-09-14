Hughes is expected to make his NHL debut in 2026-27, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette on Sunday.

Rawal relayed that Hughes was the best player on the ice during Saturday's rookie game against the Ducks. The 24-year-old Hughes was never drafted by an NHL club, but he was a top-three finalist for the NCAA's Hobey Baker Award last season. The Ontario native impressed with AHL Colorado during the team's postseason run in 2025-26, notching four goals and 14 points over 17 games. Rawal also noted that Hughes' hockey IQ is "off the charts" and that Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar has a penchant for players who think the game very well. Hughes will be a player to keep an eye on in the future, but he will more than likely begin the 2026-27 campaign in the minors.