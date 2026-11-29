Hughes notched two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Hughes logged his third consecutive multi-point effort. He has a goal and 10 assists over his last nine outings, getting on the scoresheet in eight of them. A bump up to the top line over the last two games, in place of Martin Necas (upper body), has been a boost for Hughes. Most of the time, the 25-year-old Hughes fills a middle-six role. He has accumulated three goals, 14 assists, 62 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-1 rating over 26 appearances in his rookie year.