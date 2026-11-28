Hughes scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Hughes led the Avalanche in shots on goal and played a big role in the third-period, three-goal comeback -- he set up Artturi Lehkonen's goal and later found the back of the net in the final minute of regulation. With Martin Necas (upper body) unavailable Friday, Hughes' offensive involvement and power-play opportunities were particularly noteworthy. He's worth monitoring in deeper leagues while Colorado deals with injuries up front, as the Avs are also without star playmaker Nathan MacKinnon (lower body).