Hughes signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Saturday.

Hughes' contract is for the 2026-27 campaign. In the meantime, he'll report to AHL Colorado on an amateur tryout agreement. Hughes was never drafted by an NHL squad, but he's excelled in the NCAA. He scored 22 goals and 57 points across 40 appearances with the University of Michigan as a senior this season. The 24-year-old is a Hobey Baker finalist for 2025-26.