The Avalanche recalled Tynan from AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

Tynan tied for the team lead with 71 points in 71 games for AHL Chicago last year, and he's off to another hot start by posting 12 points over the first 10 minor-league games this season. The 27-year-old hasn't played an NHL game since suiting up three times for the Blue Jackets during the 2016-17 campaign. The 5-foot-9 winger figures to slot into the bottom six Thursday against the Predators since Mikko Rantanen (lower body) is still on the mend.