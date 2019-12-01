Tynan registered an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Tynan got the monkey off his back by setting up Tyson Jost's second-period tally that gave the Avalanche a 7-1 lead. The 27-year-old had no points through 13 career games entering Saturday, with 10 of those games coming in 2019-20. He's added six shots on goal and four hits this season, but once the Avalanche get some of their injured forwards back, Tynan will likely return to AHL Colorado.