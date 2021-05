Tynan was sent down to AHL Colorado on Friday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

The Avs won't suit up until Monday for Game 1 of the first-round matchup with the Blues, which will allow Tynan and teammates Sampo Ranta, Kyle Burroughs and Hunter Miska to play in the Eagles two games against AHL San Diego on Friday and Saturday. Once those games are complete, all four guys figure to be elevated back to the taxi squad ahead of Game 1.