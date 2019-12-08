The Avalanche waived Tynan for the purpose of assignment to AHL Colorado, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Tynan toiled in the bottom six as the Avalanche worked through an assortment of injuries, but now that the team is getting healthy, he'll will head back to minors. The 27-year-old forward posted an assist and seven shots on net over 14 games, but he's had plenty of success in the AHL with 12 points over 10 contests.