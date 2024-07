Tynan signed a deal with the Avalanche on Monday.

While the details aren't official, Tynan's contract is likely a two-way deal. He hasn't seen any NHL action since skating in two games with the Kings during the 2021-22 campaign. However, he's been terrific with AHL Ontario over the last few years. Tynan scored 245 points at the AHL level over the last three seasons and chipped in another 11 playoff points during that span.