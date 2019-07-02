Avalanche's T.J. Tynan: Lands two-year deal
Tynan agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Tuesday.
Tynan hasn't appeared in the NHL since 2016-17 when he logged a trio of games for Columbus. The 27-year-old racked up 12 goals and 59 helpers in 71 contests for AHL Chicago last year. While likely a long shot to make the 23-man roster, the Illinois native should be atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the 2019-20 campaign.
