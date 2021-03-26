site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: avalanches-t-j-tynan-rises-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Avalanche's T.J. Tynan: Rises to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tynan was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Tynan will afford the Avalanche a bit more forward depth while he's with the taxi squad. He has not played an NHL game this year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read