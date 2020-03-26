Avalanche's T.J. Tynan: Signs one-year extension
Tynan inked a one-year, two-way contract extension with Colorado on Thursday.
Tynan appeared in just 16 games for the Avs this season in which he tallied one helper, seven shots and seven hits while averaging a mere 8:28 of ice time. In the minors, the center was significantly more productive, as he racked up 47 points in 42 contests with the Eagles. The 28-year-old should get an opportunity to secure a spot on the 23-man roster coming out of training camp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
