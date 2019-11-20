Play

Tynan went without a point or shot in a 3-2 victory against the Flames on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has appeared in six NHL games this season, and he's still searching for his first point. He played in three games during the 2016-17 season as well, and didn't tally a point in any of those contests either. Tynan doesn't shoot much or engage in anything physically. With virtually no statistics, Tynan isn't useful in even the deepest of leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories