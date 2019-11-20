Tynan went without a point or shot in a 3-2 victory against the Flames on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has appeared in six NHL games this season, and he's still searching for his first point. He played in three games during the 2016-17 season as well, and didn't tally a point in any of those contests either. Tynan doesn't shoot much or engage in anything physically. With virtually no statistics, Tynan isn't useful in even the deepest of leagues.