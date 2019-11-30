Avalanche's T.J. Tynan: Still searching for point
Tynan has no points with a minus-2 rating and five shots on net in 10 games this season.
The 27-year-old still doesn't have a point in 13 career NHL games. The good news, though, is he played a season-high 11:01 on Friday night against the Blackhawks. In that game, Tynan posted a shot and two hits. Maybe that's a sign that he will break through soon, but until he does, his fantasy value is very limited.
