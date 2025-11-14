Makar was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday following a 6-3 win over the Sabres.

This has been standard operating procedure for the Avalanche when making a call-up to fill out their lineup for a game. Makar played on the fourth line and posted three shots on goal and three hits in 7:11 of ice time in Thursday's contest. It's unclear when his next opportunity in the NHL will be, but he could continue to get looks in the absence of Valeri Nichushkin (lower body).