Makar scored twice in AHL Colorado's 4-2 win over San Jose on Friday.

Makar saw a little NHL action earlier in November, but the Avalanche have rotated through a few options to fill out their forward depth. The 24-year-old's rhythm was likely disrupted by the call-ups, as his effort Friday snapped a seven-game point drought at the AHL level. He has just six points in 17 games. The 24-year-old is in his first AHL campaign, so there is likely a bit of an adjustment period in play here.