Tatar notched two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Tatar was shuffled around a bit in this contest. He started on the third line, but he was seeing top-line shifts in place of Jonathan Drouin by the third period. Tatar has registered three helpers through four contests, but he's added just one shot on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. If he were to get more consistent top-six minutes, his offense would likely improve.