Tatar appeared to be headed for a healthy scratch Tuesday, per Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now, but he was active when Valeri Nichushkin (illness) was unable to play.

Tatar stayed on ice after Tuesday's morning skate, which is typically an indication that a player would not be active for a game. He got a stay from being scratched and had one shot over 11:13 as a fourth-line forward. Colorado called up 2021 first-round draft pick Oskar Olausson for Tuesday's game, and he could be a permanent replacement for Tatar, if the Avalanche decide to cut the cord on the 32-year-old veteran. Tatar has yet to score on 14 shots and has eight assists through 23 games.