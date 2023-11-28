Tatar logged an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Tatar set up Ryan Johansen's second goal of the game at 1:48 of the second period. The helper ended a four-game drought for Tatar, who also missed a contest in that span due to an undisclosed injury. The winger has eight assists through 19 contests while he remains in pursuit of his first goal this season. He has not exceeded 12 minutes of ice time since Nov. 15 versus the Ducks, so he's playing a limited role despite being listed on the second line.