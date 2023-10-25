Tatar had an assist, one blocked shot, two hits and four penalty minutes in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Islanders.

Tatar did most of the work on what turned out to be the game-winning goal in the third period. Off a lost defensive-zone faceoff, the winger blocked an Adam Pelech shot from the point, then Tatar outskated the Islanders to the loose puck in the New York zone and fed Mikko Rantanen for the goal. Both Tatar and Rantanen remained on the second line after they were moved to that unit during Saturday's game. That line was on the ice for four of Colorado's seven strikes. Tatar, who is still looking for his first goal in an Avalanche uniform, has four assists through six games.