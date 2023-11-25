Tatar (undisclosed) will not suit up Friday against the Wild.
Tatar will miss his first game since Nov. 1. The 32-year-old has seven assists in 17 appearances on the year. With Tatar out, Colorado will dress Kurtis MacDermid as the seventh defenseman.
