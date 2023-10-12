Tatar notched an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Tatar played on the third line, though he saw just 9:55 of ice time in this contest. The 32-year-old winger was able to salvage his Avalanche debut by assisting on Miles Wood's empty-netter in the the third period. Tatar averaged 15:07 of ice time per game while recording 48 points in 82 outings last season, but it's safe to assume he'll see a smaller role with Colorado. Fantasy managers probably shouldn't expect much more than 40 points from the winger this year.