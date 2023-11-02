Tatar was a healthy scratch Wednesday against St. Louis.

Tatar's spot in the active lineup was a casualty after Colorado had dropped two straight shutout losses. Jonathan Drouin joined Tatar in the press box for the evening, as Riley Tufte and Kurtis MacDermid entered the the fray. Tatar, who has seven 20-goal seasons to his name, has just one shot on net through eight games. With the Avalanche snapping a two-game losing streak and scoring for the first time since Oct. 24, it's safe to assume the roster will remain the same Saturday in Vegas.