Tatar had three shots on net and two hits over 10:36 of ice time in Saturday's 7-0 loss to Vegas.

Tatar was back in the active lineup following Wednesday's healthy scratch. He skated on the fourth line with Andrew Cogliano and Fredrik Olofsson and had a season-high in shots. Tatar had just one SOG over his first eight games. With the Avalanche being shut out for a third time in four games, head coach Jared Bednar may consider more permanent changes heading into Tuesday's home game against the Devils.