Tatar did not register a shot on goal over 10:01 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Tatar was held out of Friday's win over the Wild due to an undisclosed injury. He skated on a line with Ryan Johansen and Jonathan Drouin and was part of the second power-play unit. Tatar, who potted 20 goals for the Devils last season, is still looking for his first tally in a Colorado uniform and has just 10 shots on net over 18 games.