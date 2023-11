Tatar (undisclosed) is expected to play in Saturday's game versus the Flames, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Tatar will return after a one-game absence. He'll be back on the second line alongside Jonathan Drouin and Ryan Johansen for this contest. With Tatar and Logan O'Connor (lower body) both back in the fold, Kurtis MacDermid will be scratched and Riley Tufte was loaned back to AHL Colorado earlier in the day.