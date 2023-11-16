Tatar notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Tatar has three helpers over his last two games after going six contests without a point. The winger helped out on Samuel Girard's opening tally in the first period. Tatar has moved up into a top-six role for now -- he saw 13:52 of ice time Wednesday, his highest total in November. He's at seven assists, eight shots on net, 11 hits, six blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 14 outings overall.