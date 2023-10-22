Tatar blocked one shot over 16:38 of ice time in Saturday's 6-4 win over Carolina.

Tatar opened the game on the top line after finishing up there in Thursday's win over Chicago. Then about midway through the second period, head coach Jared Bednar switched the forwards on the top two lines. Tatar and Mikko Rantanen dropped to the second line, while Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin moved up to Nathan MacKinnon's line. The move had its desired effect, as the Avalanche scored four goals over the final seven minutes of the period to take control of the game. Bednar likes MacKinnon and Rantanen together on the top line, so those two could reunite Tuesday against the Islanders, but Tatar's role going forward may change.