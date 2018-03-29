Avalanche's Travis Barron: Earns entry-level deal
Barron put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Thursday.
Barron racked up an impressive 57 points in 67 outings this season, while also leading the team with 91 PIM. Selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the winger's break out season with OHL Ottawa has him set to be one of the biggest steals of his draft class -- assuming he can translate his scoring touch to the professional ranks. The 19-year-old figures to start the 2018-19 campaign win the minors, but could earn the occasional call-up.
