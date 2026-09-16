Miner is dealing with an undisclosed injury, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Wednesday.

There aren't any details yet about Miner's injury, so it's not clear if this issue will cost him any preseason games. However, it's reasonable to believe the Avalanche won't push matters for the sake of exhibition tilts, so even a minor injury that he might have otherwise played through could keep him out of some early training camp action. The 25-year-old netminder is projected to start 2026-27 in the minors, but the Avalanche would likely call him up if Scott Wedgewood or Mackenzie Blackwood are unavailable at any stage of the campaign.