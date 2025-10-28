Miner was put on waivers Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

While filling in as Scott Wedgewood's backup to begin the 2025-26 NHL season, Miner posted a record of 0-0-2 while surrendering four goals on 44 shots in two appearances. The Avalanche will have Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) back in the lineup in Tuesday's home matchup versus New Jersey, so the 24-year-old Miner will report to AHL Colorado if he clears waivers.