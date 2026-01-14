Miner was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

Miner has a 1-0-3 record, 2.03 GAA and .923 save percentage in four appearances with the Avalanche in 2025-26. His reassignment corresponds with Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) being activated off injured reserve. Miner is likely to remain in the minors for the remainder of the regular season unless the Avalanche once again need a goaltender due to Blackwood or Scott Wedgewood being unavailable.