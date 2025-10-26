Miner stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

All things considered, the 24-year-old did alright being thrown to the wolves in his first NHL start this season. It didn't begin great for Miner, who allowed two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game, but he did enough to get the Avalanche to overtime and earn a point against the league-leading Devils. It remains to be seen whether or not the young netminder will get another start before Mackenzie Blackwood returns from injury.