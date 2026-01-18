Miner notched a 35-save shutout in AHL Colorado's 3-0 win over Henderson on Saturday.

This was Miner's first shutout in 12 appearances at the AHL level this season. Due to various injuries to the Avalanche's goalies, he's spent a lot of time in the backup role in the NHL. He's 8-2-1 with a 2.22 GAA and a .919 save percentage in the AHL, so he's more than capable of handling the responsibility of being Colorado's organizational No. 3 goalie.