Miner turned aside 12 of 13 shots after replacing Justus Annunen between the pipes in the second period of Friday's 5-2 loss to Washington.

Miner didn't look out of place in his NHL debut after being pressed into action, especially considering the Capitals rank second in the league with 4.19 goals per game. The 23-year-old Manitoba native was a seventh-round selection by the Avs in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Miner will likely remain with the big club while Alexandar Georgiev (upper body) is sidelined.