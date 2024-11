Miner was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.

Miner made a relief appearance Friday, stopping 12 of 13 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Washington. Alexandar Georgiev (upper body) is day-to-day, which is why Miner was with the NHL club. Colorado doesn't play again until Monday's road game against Philadelphia, so Miner might be recalled if Georgiev is unavailable for that match.