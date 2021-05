Miner signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Thursday.

Miner spent the majority of the 2020-21 campaign with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL, going 7-8-0 while posting a 2.16 GAA and a .915 save percentage, but he also drew into six games with AHL Colorado, compiling a 2-3-1 record while posting a 2.86 GAA and a .903 save percentage. He'll likely spend most, if not all of the 2021-22 season in the minors.