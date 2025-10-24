Miner stopped all 20 shots he faced in relief of Scott Wedgewood in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Miner came in during the first period after Wedgewood gave up four goals on 11 shots. This was a strong performance for Miner, but he took a shootout loss when Seth Jarvis tallied the lone goal for the Hurricanes in the skills competition. Miner is winless over his three NHL appearances, and his time with the big club could be nearing a close, as Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) seems to be close to returning to action.