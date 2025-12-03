Miner was recalled from AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

Miner's elevation to the NHL roster comes as Scott Wedgewood is currently dealing with a back injury. If needed, Miner figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Mackenzie Blackwood against the Islanders on Thursday. Depending on how long Wedgewood is out, Miner could see action during an upcoming back-to-back versus the Rangers and Flyers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.