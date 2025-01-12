site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Trent Miner: Returned to AHL
RotoWire Staff
Jan 12, 2025
Miner was assigned to AHL Colorado on Sunday.
Avalanche activated Scott Wedgewood (lower body) from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Miner has surrendered four goals on 33 shots en route to a record of 0-1-0 in two NHL appearances this season.
