Miner is expected to patrol the crease at home versus the Maple Leafs on Monday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Miner is coming off a 29-save shutout win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday, so it seems the team will go with the hot hand heading into Monday's contest. Despite his decent performance, Miner will almost certainly be shipped down to the minors once Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) is cleared to return.