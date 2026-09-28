Miner cleared waivers and has been reassigned to AHL Colorado.

Miner will report to the Eagles once again in 2026-27 after he cleared waivers Monday. The 25 year-old backstop had a solid AHL season in 2025-26, compiling a 17-8-8 record, a 2.62 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 32 regular-season outings. He's the clear No. 3 backstop in Colorado's organization, making him the top name to watch if either Scott Wedgewood or Mackenzie Blackwood suffers an injury in the upcoming campaign. However, he's currently dealing with an injury of his own, making his status for AHL Colorado's season opener unknown at this time.