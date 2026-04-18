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Nielsen scored twice in AHL Colorado's 5-2 loss to Calgary on Friday.

Nielsen has four goals and three assists over his last five games. For the year, he's at a career-best 28 goals and 49 points over 66 appearances. Nielsen will look to keep rolling in the AHL postseason, and he's under contract with the Avalanche for 2026-27.

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