Avalanche's Tristen Nielsen: Buries pair of goals in AHL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nielsen scored twice in AHL Colorado's 5-2 loss to Calgary on Friday.
Nielsen has four goals and three assists over his last five games. For the year, he's at a career-best 28 goals and 49 points over 66 appearances. Nielsen will look to keep rolling in the AHL postseason, and he's under contract with the Avalanche for 2026-27.
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